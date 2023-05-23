StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Crane (NYSE:CR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.
CR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on Crane from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Crane from $120.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.
Crane Stock Performance
Shares of CR stock opened at $74.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $67.28 and a fifty-two week high of $83.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49.
Insider Transactions at Crane
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crane
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Crane during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Crane by 769.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Crane during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Crane during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Crane during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.
Crane Company Profile
Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.
