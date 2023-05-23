StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Crane (NYSE:CR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

CR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on Crane from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Crane from $120.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Crane Stock Performance

Shares of CR stock opened at $74.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $67.28 and a fifty-two week high of $83.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Transactions at Crane

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crane

In related news, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total transaction of $5,923,150.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,017,859.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Crane news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 37,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total transaction of $2,867,617.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,674,589.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total value of $5,923,150.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,017,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Crane during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Crane by 769.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Crane during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Crane during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Crane during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

