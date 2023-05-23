StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Great Panther Mining Stock Performance
Shares of Great Panther Mining stock opened at $0.19 on Monday. Great Panther Mining has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $5.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.19.
About Great Panther Mining
