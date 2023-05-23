StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Diana Shipping Stock Performance

Shares of DSX opened at $3.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $376.74 million, a P/E ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.97. Diana Shipping has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $6.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping ( NYSE:DSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $72.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.00 million. Diana Shipping had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 27.37%. As a group, research analysts predict that Diana Shipping will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the first quarter worth about $121,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 8.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 303,811 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 23,608 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the first quarter worth about $288,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 18.53% of the company’s stock.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

