StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Flexible Solutions International Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:FSI opened at $2.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.74. Flexible Solutions International has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $3.70.
About Flexible Solutions International
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Flexible Solutions International (FSI)
- monday.com Surges on Price and Volume after Blowout Results
- Can Ryanair Stock Fly Above Resistance Levels, What Earnings Show
- All Aboard! The Sell-Side Has Railroads In Reversal
- Is There Value Left in Lyft Stock?
- Everything About ZIM Integrated Screams Undervaluation
Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.