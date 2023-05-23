StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Life Storage (NYSE:LSI)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on LSI. Wolfe Research downgraded Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Life Storage from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Life Storage from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Life Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.89.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Life Storage Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE LSI opened at $131.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Life Storage has a 52 week low of $94.02 and a 52 week high of $146.66. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional Trading of Life Storage

About Life Storage

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Life Storage by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,423,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,744,696,000 after purchasing an additional 278,315 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Life Storage by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,723,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,274,599,000 after purchasing an additional 49,558 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Life Storage by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,689,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $614,805,000 after purchasing an additional 14,179 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Life Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $295,752,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Life Storage by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,604,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,771,000 after purchasing an additional 256,549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.