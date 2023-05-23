StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:MIXT opened at $7.36 on Monday. MiX Telematics has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $10.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.00.

In other MiX Telematics news, insider Charles W. Tasker sold 460,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.34, for a total value of $156,514.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,738,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,121.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other MiX Telematics news, CFO Paul M. Dell sold 135,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.31, for a total value of $42,040.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 264,788 shares in the company, valued at $82,084.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles W. Tasker sold 460,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.34, for a total value of $156,514.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,738,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,121.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,595,205 shares of company stock valued at $1,136,359. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 455,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 105.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 86.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 56,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 26,007 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MiX Telematics during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MiX Telematics during the first quarter worth about $2,592,000. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

