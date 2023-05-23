StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp stock opened at $25.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $150.54 million, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.71. Salisbury Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.89 and a 52 week high of $32.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the period. 25.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.

