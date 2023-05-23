StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Superior Industries International Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE SUP opened at $3.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.74 and a 200 day moving average of $4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 3.90. Superior Industries International has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $7.38.
Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Superior Industries International had a net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 76.52%. The firm had revenue of $402.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.13 million.
Insider Buying and Selling at Superior Industries International
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Superior Industries International in the first quarter valued at $306,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Superior Industries International in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 15.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 931,709 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after buying an additional 121,700 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 868.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,222 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 9,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Superior Industries International in the first quarter valued at $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.22% of the company’s stock.
About Superior Industries International
Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Superior Industries International (SUP)
- monday.com Surges on Price and Volume after Blowout Results
- Can Ryanair Stock Fly Above Resistance Levels, What Earnings Show
- All Aboard! The Sell-Side Has Railroads In Reversal
- Is There Value Left in Lyft Stock?
- Everything About ZIM Integrated Screams Undervaluation
Receive News & Ratings for Superior Industries International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Industries International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.