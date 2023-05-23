StockNews.com Lowers Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Allied Motion Technologies from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Northland Securities raised shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Get Allied Motion Technologies alerts:

Allied Motion Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AMOT stock opened at $35.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.02 and a 200-day moving average of $37.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Allied Motion Technologies has a 12-month low of $21.14 and a 12-month high of $44.88. The company has a market capitalization of $581.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.52.

Allied Motion Technologies Increases Dividend

Allied Motion Technologies ( NASDAQ:AMOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $131.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allied Motion Technologies will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. This is a boost from Allied Motion Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.09%.

Institutional Trading of Allied Motion Technologies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 10.6% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 73,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 4.0% in the third quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 40,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $699,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 67,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 25,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

About Allied Motion Technologies

(Get Rating)

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of controlled motion products and solutions for original equipment manufacturers and end user applications. Its target markets include industrial, vehicle, medical, and aerospace and defense. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Amherst, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Motion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Motion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.