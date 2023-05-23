StockNews.com Lowers Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

LINC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Lincoln Educational Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LINC opened at $6.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $210.92 million, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.12. Lincoln Educational Services has a one year low of $4.59 and a one year high of $7.93.

Insider Transactions at Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services ( NASDAQ:LINC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $87.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.03 million. Equities research analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Meyers sold 30,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $190,933.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 342,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,184.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lincoln Educational Services news, CEO Scott M. Shaw sold 53,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $326,543.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,040,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,388,516.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Meyers sold 30,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $190,933.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 342,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,184.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,342 shares of company stock worth $987,591 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln Educational Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. engages in the provision of a career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Corporate. The Transportation and Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive, diesel, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, welding, and manufacturing.

