StockNews.com Lowers NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NS. Raymond James raised NuStar Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on NuStar Energy from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NuStar Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.33.

NuStar Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

NS stock opened at $16.72 on Friday. NuStar Energy has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $17.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.05.

NuStar Energy Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of NuStar Energy

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.57%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.45%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NuStar Energy by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

