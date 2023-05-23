StockNews.com Lowers Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $69.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.64.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:PNW opened at $77.69 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12-month low of $59.03 and a 12-month high of $81.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.58.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $944.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.33 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 10.33%. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.865 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is presently 84.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinnacle West Capital

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNW. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 153.6% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter worth $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.