StockNews.com Lowers Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TOL. UBS Group upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.09.

TOL opened at $64.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.38. Toll Brothers has a 12-month low of $39.53 and a 12-month high of $67.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.77.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.29%.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 2,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $179,187.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,116.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 2,980 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $179,187.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,284 shares in the company, valued at $498,116.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total value of $58,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,945,401.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,105 shares of company stock valued at $831,824 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 491.3% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

