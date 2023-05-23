StockNews.com Lowers V.F. (NYSE:VFC) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on VFC. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of V.F. from a sell rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Williams Trading raised shares of V.F. from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Edward Jones raised shares of V.F. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, V.F. presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.37.
Shares of VFC opened at $19.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.58. V.F. has a one year low of $18.53 and a one year high of $51.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.71 and a 200-day moving average of $26.20.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of V.F. by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,833,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $79,344,000 after purchasing an additional 714,611 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in V.F. by 138.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 65,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 38,160 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in V.F. by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 93,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in V.F. by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,308,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $786,882,000 after acquiring an additional 336,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in V.F. by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 89,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 8,202 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.
