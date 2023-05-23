StockNews.com Upgrades Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN) to Hold

Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.
Dyne Therapeutics Trading Up 1.7 %
DYN stock opened at $13.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $812.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.23. Dyne Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $15.63.
About Dyne Therapeutics
Further Reading
