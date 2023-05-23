Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Sold by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC reduced its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SUI. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 850.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 571.4% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SUI shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sun Communities from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Sun Communities from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Sun Communities from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sun Communities

Sun Communities Price Performance

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total transaction of $222,765.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,919. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

SUI stock opened at $130.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.63 and a 1 year high of $172.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 75.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.20 and its 200-day moving average is $142.54.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($1.42). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $651.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 215.03%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

Featured Articles

