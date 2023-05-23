Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,079,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,100 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sun Country Airlines were worth $17,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SNCY shares. Barclays increased their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.78.

Sun Country Airlines Price Performance

SNCY opened at $17.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.08. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $24.98. The firm has a market cap of $987.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $294.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sun Country Airlines news, VP William Trousdale sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $45,575.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,077.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP William Trousdale sold 2,500 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $45,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,077.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 787,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $15,553,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,832,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,941,815.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 817,784 shares of company stock worth $16,117,330 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Sun Country Airlines Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

