Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,586 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $6,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SLF opened at $49.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.59. The stock has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.96 and a 12-month high of $51.63.

Sun Life Financial Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.554 dividend. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.66%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SLF shares. CIBC cut shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.78.

About Sun Life Financial

(Get Rating)

Sun Life Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.