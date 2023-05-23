Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Superior Group of Companies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price objective on shares of Superior Group of Companies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Shares of Superior Group of Companies stock opened at $9.36 on Friday. Superior Group of Companies has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $154.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.81.

Superior Group of Companies ( NASDAQ:SGC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The textile maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $148.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.09 million. Superior Group of Companies had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a positive return on equity of 2.93%. Research analysts forecast that Superior Group of Companies will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Superior Group of Companies’s payout ratio is -24.35%.

In other news, CEO Michael Benstock acquired 5,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.62 per share, with a total value of $48,392.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 444,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,829,848.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 8,711 shares of company stock valued at $74,131. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,886 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,705,000 after acquiring an additional 10,875 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 322.2% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,856 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $596,000. 39.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Superior Group of Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories to the medical and health fields as well as for the industrial, commercial, leisure, and public safety industries. It operates through the following segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products.

