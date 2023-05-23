SVB Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,254,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 502.3% in the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 499,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,532,000 after buying an additional 416,605 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,534,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $947,576,000 after buying an additional 300,053 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $53,069,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,783,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,414,680,000 after buying an additional 266,711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $214.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $148.24 and a twelve month high of $219.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.82%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.62, for a total transaction of $697,254.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,113,961.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.62, for a total transaction of $697,254.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,113,961.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 2,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $500,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,043,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,354 shares of company stock valued at $25,882,434 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AJG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

