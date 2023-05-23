SVB Wealth LLC Buys 2,767 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 4,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prologis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.90.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $124.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.03 and a 1-year high of $138.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 105.14%.

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

