SVB Wealth LLC Cuts Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 828 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 24 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $1,330,252.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,154 shares in the company, valued at $39,070,710.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $87,071.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,534.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $1,330,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,070,710.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,697 shares of company stock worth $9,543,636 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,695.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,613.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,353.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,616.85 and a 12 month high of $2,786.85.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. Analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 136.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Booking from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,911.00 to $2,960.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Booking from $1,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,753.25.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

