SVB Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

SVB Wealth LLC cut its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,740 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,356,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,974,193,000 after buying an additional 917,225 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,369,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $627,683,000 after buying an additional 1,067,362 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 177.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,815,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,374,000 after buying an additional 5,638,800 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 5,399,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,431,000 after buying an additional 1,584,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,203,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,114,000 after buying an additional 169,588 shares during the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.83 per share, for a total transaction of $164,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $832,568.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $186,231.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,430,786.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.83 per share, with a total value of $164,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,568.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $503,250 and have sold 14,846 shares valued at $548,232. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

DAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.38.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $35.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.46. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $42.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 56.49% and a net margin of 3.51%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

