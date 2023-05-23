SVB Wealth LLC Has $1.51 Million Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

SVB Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in Southern by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 21,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Southern by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 23,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its holdings in Southern by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 38,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in Southern by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 9,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Transactions at Southern

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,516,356.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $3,758,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,705,014.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at $10,516,356.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,917 shares of company stock worth $6,889,527. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Southern Stock Down 0.6 %

SO has been the topic of several research reports. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.07.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $70.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.91.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Southern’s payout ratio is 90.32%.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.