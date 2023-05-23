SVB Wealth LLC Increases Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Dell Group LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 204.0% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.79.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $38.74 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $32.73 and a twelve month high of $42.80. The stock has a market cap of $47.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 234,084 shares in the company, valued at $9,597,444. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

