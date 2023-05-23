SVB Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

SVB Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,437 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.63 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.74. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $71.40 and a twelve month high of $80.05.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.