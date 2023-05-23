SVB Wealth LLC Sells 134 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

SVB Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in McKesson during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $396.43 on Tuesday. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $298.69 and a 52-week high of $401.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $364.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $368.74. The firm has a market cap of $53.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.58.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $68.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 234.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 26.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 8.60%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total value of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $29,237,511.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $376.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.17.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Further Reading

