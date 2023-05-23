SVB Wealth LLC Sells 73,961 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,195 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 73,961 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 56.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

NYSE UBER opened at $39.17 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $40.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.64, a PEG ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 43.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on UBER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $473,162.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,879,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

