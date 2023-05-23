Symbotic Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share, Northland Capmk Forecasts (NASDAQ:SYM)

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for Symbotic in a report issued on Monday, May 22nd. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Symbotic’s current full-year earnings is ($0.29) per share.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $266.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.82 million. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 78.17% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($5.61) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Symbotic in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Symbotic from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Symbotic from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Symbotic from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on Symbotic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Symbotic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.31.

Shares of Symbotic stock opened at $31.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.53. Symbotic has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $32.17. The company has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of -88.94 and a beta of 1.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the third quarter worth about $431,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Symbotic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Symbotic during the third quarter worth approximately $805,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic in the 4th quarter valued at $564,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the 3rd quarter valued at $445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 12,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $209,933.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,769 shares in the company, valued at $2,720,203.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Symbotic news, Director Rollin L. Ford purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.70 per share, with a total value of $197,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael David Dunn sold 12,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $209,933.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,720,203.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,326 shares of company stock worth $984,841. 41.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

