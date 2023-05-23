Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 58.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,842 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 9,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $91.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.25. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $98.99. The company has a market cap of $475.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.489 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.95%.

TSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

