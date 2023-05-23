TD Securities Boosts ATS (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Price Target to C$72.00

ATS (OTCMKTS:ATSAF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$63.00 to C$72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ATSAF. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ATS from C$53.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of ATS in a report on Monday, March 13th. They set an outperform rating for the company.

Get ATS alerts:

ATS Price Performance

Shares of ATSAF stock opened at $45.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.87. ATS has a 52 week low of $25.66 and a 52 week high of $45.25.

ATS Company Profile

ATS Corp. engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.