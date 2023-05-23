TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,139 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. abrdn plc raised its position in TE Connectivity by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 92,169 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,581,000 after acquiring an additional 5,685 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,653,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 39,779 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 52,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after buying an additional 26,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,349 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,813,000 after buying an additional 14,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total value of $3,061,058.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,487.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total value of $3,061,058.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,487.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $1,159,544.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,428.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on TEL. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $136.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

TEL stock opened at $124.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.31. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $104.76 and a 12-month high of $138.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.54%.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.