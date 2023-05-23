Telsey Advisory Group Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Williams-Sonoma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $3.03 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.24. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Williams-Sonoma’s current full-year earnings is $13.32 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q4 2024 earnings at $5.05 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $3.12 EPS.
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 80.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.42 earnings per share.
Williams-Sonoma Price Performance
WSM opened at $112.16 on Monday. Williams-Sonoma has a 1 year low of $101.58 and a 1 year high of $176.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.61.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 229.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 210.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 535.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.
Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 21.99%.
About Williams-Sonoma
Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Williams-Sonoma (WSM)
- monday.com Surges on Price and Volume after Blowout Results
- Can Ryanair Stock Fly Above Resistance Levels, What Earnings Show
- All Aboard! The Sell-Side Has Railroads In Reversal
- Is There Value Left in Lyft Stock?
- Everything About ZIM Integrated Screams Undervaluation
Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.