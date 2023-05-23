The American Energy Group (OTCMKTS:AEGG) & Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Critical Comparison

The American Energy Group (OTCMKTS:AEGG – Get Rating) and Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.1% of Vista Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get The American Energy Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for The American Energy Group and Vista Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The American Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Vista Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

Vista Energy has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 45.49%. Given Vista Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vista Energy is more favorable than The American Energy Group.

This table compares The American Energy Group and Vista Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The American Energy Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Vista Energy $1.14 billion 1.67 $269.54 million $3.88 5.31

Vista Energy has higher revenue and earnings than The American Energy Group.

Profitability

This table compares The American Energy Group and Vista Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The American Energy Group N/A N/A N/A Vista Energy 30.89% 48.01% 19.00%

Volatility & Risk

The American Energy Group has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vista Energy has a beta of 2.11, indicating that its stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vista Energy beats The American Energy Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The American Energy Group

(Get Rating)

The American Energy Group, Ltd. operates as an energy resource royalty company. The company holds 18% interest in the Yasin (2768-7) Block in Pakistan; and interests in two oil and gas leases in Galveston County, Texas. It also holds a 2.5% working interest in the Sanjawi Block No. 3068-2, Zone II that covers an area of 2,258 square kilometer located in Baluchistan Province; and Zamzama North Block No. 2667-8, Zone III that covers an area of 1,229 square kilometer located in Sindh Province. The company was formerly known as Belize-American Corp. Internationale and changed its name to The American Energy Group, Ltd. in November 1994. The American Energy Group, Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Westport, Connecticut.

About Vista Energy

(Get Rating)

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets are located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 183, 100 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 181.6 MMBOE. The company was formerly known as Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. and changed its name to Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. in April 2022. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for The American Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The American Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.