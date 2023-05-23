The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Receives $393.30 Average PT from Analysts

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $393.30.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COO. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $371.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $372.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:COO opened at $390.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $372.61 and a 200-day moving average of $344.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Cooper Companies has a twelve month low of $244.21 and a twelve month high of $395.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The medical device company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.24. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $858.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 37,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.72, for a total transaction of $12,667,877.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,640,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cooper Companies news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 37,510 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.72, for a total value of $12,667,877.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,640,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,726 shares of company stock valued at $13,451,962 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cooper Companies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 41.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 9.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 16.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,446 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $103,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 19,589 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper Companies

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.