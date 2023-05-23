The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Hershey were worth $7,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hershey by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,383,000 after purchasing an additional 216,715 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 10.8% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total transaction of $3,433,778.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,972,090.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.92, for a total value of $132,600.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,893,081.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $3,433,778.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,972,090.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,266 shares of company stock worth $13,816,612. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $262.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $53.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $260.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.78. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $201.63 and a 52-week high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.24%.

A number of research analysts have commented on HSY shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Hershey from $269.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $235.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.06.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

