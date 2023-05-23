The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stock Position Lifted by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,871 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $5,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 38,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,024,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 58,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,217,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PNC. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $198.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.30.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC stock opened at $120.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.31 and a fifty-two week high of $176.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.56. The firm has a market cap of $48.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.12.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. Analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 41.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

