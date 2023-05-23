The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.66

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, June 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th.

Scotts Miracle-Gro has raised its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a dividend payout ratio of 63.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Scotts Miracle-Gro to earn $4.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.7%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $68.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.35 and a 200 day moving average of $65.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.82, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $102.25.

Insider Transactions at Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.58. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 81.02% and a negative net margin of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 25,000 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,053,233. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scotts Miracle-Gro

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMG. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.0% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,994,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $348,326,000 after purchasing an additional 237,463 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,249,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,680,000 after buying an additional 44,071 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,024,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,641,000 after acquiring an additional 275,895 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,911 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,266,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,303,000 after acquiring an additional 57,032 shares in the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on SMG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.29.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

Further Reading

