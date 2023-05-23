The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 44.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TD has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Scotiabank upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 0.3 %

TD opened at $61.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $112.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.88. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $55.43 and a 52 week high of $77.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.23%. On average, research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.721 dividend. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.87%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.