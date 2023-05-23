The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,898 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,914 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 532.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 37,728 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 79,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 125,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after buying an additional 4,299 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 338,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,171,000 after buying an additional 36,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $178,140.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,399,104.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,050 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 470,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,255,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $178,140.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,399,104.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 964,789 shares of company stock worth $58,349,440 in the last 90 days. 10.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $68.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 456.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.00. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $76.75.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $382.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.85 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 4.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

