The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $6,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TRV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,877,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,351,699,000 after buying an additional 61,656 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,195,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $489,535,000 after purchasing an additional 73,104 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 4.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,869,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $286,349,000 after purchasing an additional 80,922 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,411,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $257,853,000 after purchasing an additional 31,165 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 6.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,245,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $190,762,000 after purchasing an additional 78,473 shares during the period. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of TRV stock opened at $181.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $41.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.27. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.65 and a 1-year high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.71%.

Travelers Companies announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $1,873,481.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,528. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $2,061,436.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,092,688.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $1,873,481.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,554 shares of company stock valued at $11,615,776 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

Featured Articles

