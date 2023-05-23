The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,023,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,157 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $91,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 0.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,098 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 1.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 74,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 5.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Liliana Esposito sold 6,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $138,757.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,462.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Wendy’s news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 3,627,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $79,987,896.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,705,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,612,228.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Liliana Esposito sold 6,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $138,757.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,698,437 shares of company stock valued at $81,502,197 over the last three months. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wendy’s Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $22.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.17. The Wendy’s Company has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $23.90. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 44.37% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $528.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.77 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.50 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.44.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

