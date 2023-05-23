The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Acquired by abrdn plc

abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,751 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,980 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.07% of Western Union worth $3,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,727,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,587,000 after purchasing an additional 532,441 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 119,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Union during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 125.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,952,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196,323 shares in the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Union alerts:

Western Union Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of WU stock opened at $12.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.85. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $18.23.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.07 million. Western Union had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 128.52%. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%. Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 47.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Western Union from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.70.

Western Union Profile

(Get Rating)

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.