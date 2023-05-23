Titan Machinery (TITN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 25th. Analysts expect Titan Machinery to post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Titan Machinery has set its FY24 guidance at $4.50-5.10 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at $4.50-$5.10 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.26). Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $583.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Titan Machinery to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Titan Machinery Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of TITN opened at $35.12 on Tuesday. Titan Machinery has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $47.87. The company has a market capitalization of $795.82 million, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Titan Machinery
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 35,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 6,195 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 448,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,671,000 after acquiring an additional 16,841 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 394,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,002,000 after acquiring an additional 14,440 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 7,643 shares during the period. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
TITN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Titan Machinery in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Titan Machinery from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.
Titan Machinery Company Profile
Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.
