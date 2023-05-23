Titan Machinery (TITN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 25th. Analysts expect Titan Machinery to post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Titan Machinery has set its FY24 guidance at $4.50-5.10 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at $4.50-$5.10 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.26). Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $583.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Titan Machinery to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Titan Machinery Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of TITN opened at $35.12 on Tuesday. Titan Machinery has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $47.87. The company has a market capitalization of $795.82 million, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Titan Machinery

In other Titan Machinery news, Director Stan K. Erickson acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $89,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,049.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 35,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 6,195 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 448,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,671,000 after acquiring an additional 16,841 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 394,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,002,000 after acquiring an additional 14,440 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 7,643 shares during the period. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TITN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Titan Machinery in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Titan Machinery from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

