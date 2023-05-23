Titon’s (TON) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Titon (LON:TON – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Titon Price Performance

TON stock opened at GBX 76.50 ($0.95) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.59 million, a PE ratio of -1,912.50 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 75.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 74.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.50. Titon has a one year low of GBX 65 ($0.81) and a one year high of GBX 110 ($1.37).

Get Titon alerts:

Titon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Titon’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5,000.00%.

Titon Company Profile

Titon Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets ventilation products, and door and window fittings in the United Kingdom, South Korea, the United States, and Europe. It offers a range of passive and powered ventilation products for house builders, electrical contractors, window and door manufacturers, and construction companies; and supplies window and door hardware material.

