TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Receives $226.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $226.14.

Several brokerages recently commented on BLD. KeyCorp boosted their target price on TopBuild from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Insider Activity at TopBuild

In other TopBuild news, insider Robert Jeffrey Franklin sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.97, for a total transaction of $212,970.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,065,810.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Robert Jeffrey Franklin sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.97, for a total transaction of $212,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,091 shares in the company, valued at $4,065,810.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 6,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $1,325,499.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,703 shares of company stock valued at $1,852,421 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TopBuild

TopBuild Stock Down 0.5 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in TopBuild by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TopBuild by 167.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in TopBuild by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLD opened at $209.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.50. TopBuild has a one year low of $140.66 and a one year high of $227.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.15.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 30.52%. TopBuild’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TopBuild will post 15.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.