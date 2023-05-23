TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,598 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,121 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.31% of TopBuild worth $15,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 782,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,394,000 after acquiring an additional 49,620 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 834.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth approximately $485,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 6.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,050,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $502,732,000 after acquiring an additional 15,777 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of TopBuild from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of TopBuild from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.14.

TopBuild Trading Down 0.5 %

BLD opened at $209.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $205.46 and its 200-day moving average is $186.01. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $140.66 and a 52-week high of $227.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 15.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robert Jeffrey Franklin sold 1,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.97, for a total value of $212,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,091 shares in the company, valued at $4,065,810.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Robert Jeffrey Franklin sold 1,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.97, for a total value of $212,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,091 shares in the company, valued at $4,065,810.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,480 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total transaction of $313,952.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,703 shares of company stock worth $1,852,421. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Profile

(Get Rating)

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.