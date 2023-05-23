Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TD. CIBC upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Shares of TD opened at $61.12 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $55.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.04. The company has a market cap of $111.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $0.721 dividend. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 44.87%.

Institutional Trading of Toronto-Dominion Bank

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,240,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,123,850,000 after buying an additional 2,238,912 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,534,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,263,283,000 after buying an additional 245,841 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 33,381,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,999,428,000 after buying an additional 1,221,884 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 30,819,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,995,552,000 after buying an additional 1,633,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 30,793,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,842,844,000 after buying an additional 3,997,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

