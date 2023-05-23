TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of TransAct Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Get TransAct Technologies alerts:

TransAct Technologies Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of TransAct Technologies stock opened at $7.48 on Friday. TransAct Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.87 and a beta of 1.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TransAct Technologies ( NASDAQ:TACT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. TransAct Technologies had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransAct Technologies will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TACT. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 39,773 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its stake in TransAct Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 1,002,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 19,733 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in TransAct Technologies by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.91% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransAct Technologies, Inc engages in the operation of a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. The company was founded in June 1996 and is headquartered in Hamden, CT.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.