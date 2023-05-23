Tredje AP fonden Acquires 200 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,599 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 141,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in MSCI during the 1st quarter worth $701,000. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $472.42 on Tuesday. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $379.63 and a 12-month high of $572.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $513.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $509.54. The company has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a PE ratio of 43.30 and a beta of 1.14.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.23. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.49% and a net margin of 38.62%. The firm had revenue of $592.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.60%.

MSCI has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on MSCI from $549.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MSCI in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on MSCI from $611.00 to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on MSCI from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MSCI from $543.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.50.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

